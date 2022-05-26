IDF: Humanitarian Affairs Ministry distributes N25,000 to 30 families

In commemoration of the 2022 International Day of Families, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has distributed N25, 000 cash grants to 30 families in Abuja.

Speaking in Abuja, Thursday, during an event organised by the ministry to celebrate the day, the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by the Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, said poverty was one of the reasons for domestic violence being recorded in families, adding that the ministry will continue providing humanitarian assistance to families to curb the menace.

She said: “The International Day of the Family aims at fostering equality, bringing a fuller sharing of domestic responsibilities and employment opportunities. The family is the basic and natural unit of society, which plays a critical role of nurturing and caring for individual family members, from children, to youth, men, women, people living with disabilities and the older generation.

“One of the major challenges facing families is the problem of domestic violence, especially gender-based violence. We need to address the violence within our families and be good role models for our children. Violence against women, many of whom are mothers, remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations in our country. It has far-reaching consequences endangering the lives of women and children and harming families and communities. Preventing family violence should be a key priority for all of us.

“Another issue confronting families today is substance abuse. Drug abuse is a major contributor to family and social disintegration. In this regard, we will continue working closely with other government agencies such as National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other relevant stakeholders to prevent drug abuse and the harm that drugs cause to families and society in general.

“In the same vein, families also experience financial constraints as most of them solely depend on social grants to provide for their basic needs. Issues of crime and violence within families cannot also be ignored as they are exacerbated by the socioeconomic status of families.

“All these identified social ills have profoundly affected the well being of family members and consequently placed an added burden on children. Some parents spend most of their time at work and thus cannot exercise their parental obligation. So, today as we celebrate the International Day for Families, we have to ask ourselves: what have we done to support families confronted by all these challenges?”

She added: “As part of this year celebration, the Ministry has identified and selected 30 families to be empowered with the sum of N25,000 only as Grant to improve their wellbeing. Let me use this important occasion to re-emphasise the need for families and communities to support and protect people with disabilities. People with disabilities are members of families who are mostly neglected in terms of care and understanding. These family members sometimes are ostracised by their siblings such that they end up living in absolute poverty due to lack of socio-economic support.

“Communities must promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. People with disabilities form part of families and communities and they have a right to be heard, to be understood and to evolve like everyone else The marginalisation of people with disabilities limits their potential to contribute to society.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Aisha Yakubu, said she will use the N25,000 to add to her petty business as she has been struggling to feed her five children since she lost her husband three years ago.



