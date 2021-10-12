IDGC: FCTA tasks girl-child to speak with one voice

The Federal Capital Administration(FCTA) has urged girl child to strive to bring back the much-needed healing, build bridges of reconciliation, mutual understanding, equity, fairness and justice that was fast fading in the country.



The acting secretary, FCTA, Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Dr Kevin Ike, gave the advice at the 2021 International Day of the girl-child celebration, organised by the Helpline Foundation For The Needy, Monday in Abuja.



Represented by Malam Muktair Mohammed, the head, Revenue Unit of SDS, Ike, said there was so much suspicion in the air and “no gainsaying that the older generation has failed.”

Ike enjoined the girl’s parliamentarians to aspire to become the change they want to see by speaking with one voice against social injustice, sexual and GBV as well as the abuse of the girl child.



He also stated the need for the girl child to explore and find positive use of the social media and internet to make their voice heard and make their points.



” Use social media and internet to champion the cause of the girl child unto her liberation, protection and achievement of her full potential.

” Use it in addressing domestic violence whenever you see one and so make your neighborhood saner than you met it.



” There is a place in the history of mankind for you to make great marks before leaving planet earth. Do not therefore, take it lightly,” Ike said.

Earlier, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, the founder and president, Helpline Foundation For The Needy, said, ” We advocate that the foundation of building a generation of strong, dependable, strong-willed and innovative women, be laid from now in the hearts of young girls.

” We should be mindful of the fact that we all have a roles to play in the physical and mental development of our girls if they must grow up to be strong women.



” If we want them to be able to stand up and speak up for themselves in the face of bullies, sexual opportunists, teacher-female student oppression and other environmental challenges as the girl child is prone to face.

” We at the foundation recognises this and we have taken it upon ourselves to bring them out in a forum like this periodically for them to meet with accomplished women from all fields to inspire them.”



Also, the outgoing speaker of the girls parliament, Cynthia Odoh, urged girl child to be agent of change wherever they find themselves, saying, “there is a leader in every one of us, do the little you can to bring the change you want.”