IDGC: Stakeholders charge girls on digital skills, passion

An On Air Personality (OAP) and the Convener of Teenage School Girl Outreach Chinyereugo Chinwuba, has urged girls in Nigeria to defy societal challenges confronting them and follow their passion.

She stated this at a Girl’s Workshop and presentations of awards to winners of essay competition she organized in collaboration with Education as a Vaccine and Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) for girls in Secondary Schools in Abuja as part of activities marking the 2021 International Day of the Girl child.

She said, “There is no difference between the climate change activists Greta Thunberg who organized a global protest and the girl child in Nigeria. There is no difference between the girl child in Nigeria and other parts of the world. The challenges are the same. It is only about the passion and what you want to become.”

She said the event was organized due to her passion to affect the lives of young girls.

“I want it to be that from this event, someday in the future stories are going to be told of girls who from this activity became something. And we are not only looking at the girls, we are also looking at a society where we have ‘He for She’. where the boys will speak for and protect the girls from abuse and molestation,” she said.

Also speaking, chairman of the event Dr Ejike Orji of Association for the Advancement of Family Planning, urged the girls to equip themselves with digital skills in order to remain relevant in a changing world.

He said, “In 20 years’ time, if you don’t get yourself into the digital generation, the skills your teachers are giving today will be obsolete. Because you won’t have the skills to make yourself relevant.”

He urged the girls to leverage on the advantages made available by technology and social media to prepare themselves for the future.

“I will implore you to use your android phones for good. Having an android phone is a two edge sword. You could use it to visit pornographic sites, access fake news social media and other unprofitable sites or you could decide to use your phone to access training and educative sites,” he said.

Gifts and cash prizes were presented to Ejiroghene Divine Michael, Kalafere Emmanualla Ayibawanenemi and Chioma Joy Azubuike, who emerged first, second and third positions respectively in the essay competition on the topic: “Digital Generation: The girl I see” .