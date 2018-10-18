IDPs’ conditions worrisome, need global support – Interfaith group

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called on the international community, especially donor agencies, to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have been forced out of their towns and villages on account of violence.

Speaking in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital during an advocacy visit by the interfaith group, leader of the team, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, maintained that, considering the level of suffering encountered by victims of violence in IDP camps, there was need for the international community and donor agencies, among other groups, to lend a helping hand.

“My heart bleeds at the sufferings of many internally displaced persons who have found themselves in IDP camps in various parts of the country.

I call on donor agencies and other international agencies to assist in alleviating the sufferings of the people.

‘‘Government cannot do it alone in providing succour.

I commend the kind gesture of Nigerians and other groups for their passionate disposition in helping the IDPs.

But we need international support to alleviate the sufferings of IDPs in the country,” he said.

Continuing, the IDFP advocacy team leader said, “It’s disheartening to have people forced out of their abodes by crisis.

All these crises are as a result of lack of knowledge on the true teachings of religions that we profess in our country.” He promised that the IDFP, which is supported by the Viennabased KAICIID Dialogue Centre, will leave no stone unturned in promoting dialogue and peace among faith adherents in the country.

Also speaking, another member of the IDFP delegation, Mrs Salamatu Ibrahim, called on the IDPs to exercise patience as their sufferings will soon be over.

She prayed to God to end their plight and return them to their towns and villages.

One of the spokespersons in one of the IDP camps visited by the IDFP team, which is located in a primary school, Mrs Lista Thomas, recalled that when her family was caught up in the crisis, she thought the end of the world had come.

She appealed to government at all levels, religious and traditional leaders to take committed steps to end this mutual suspicion amongst communities.

The IDFP team visited both camps inhabited by Christians and Muslims and also donated items for their upkeep.

The team is presently in Gembu to visit some of the IDPs in various camps

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.