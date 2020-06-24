IDPs: Dangote Foundation donates relief materials, N5m to Katsina, FOMWAN

Succor has come the way of thousands of internally displaced persons in Katsina state with the donation of relief materials and a cash sum of N5 million towards their welfare by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF)

While the relief materials comprising of 10,000 pieces of sleeping mats, 10,000 cardigans and sweaters, as well as 10,000 assorted blankets were donated to the Katsina State Government, the cash sum was donated to the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) to provide special support to women and children in the Internally Displaced Camps, in the State.

Recently, 19 villages in three communities in Dandume, Faskari and Sabuwa Local Government Areas of Katsina state were attacked and destroyed by bandits thus rendering over 10,000 people homeless.

The ADF, in addition to the money, according to its representative, Mallam Sanusi Ahmad Abdukadir, during the donation, would also to provide additional support to the women in Dandume and Faskari IDP camps with sanitary products, toiletries, Baby diapers, and other needs of women.

Receiving the donations, the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Isyaku Ahmad Karofi, expressed the State Government’s gratitude to the Foundation owned by the renowned Business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

In its own response, FOMWAN commended Aliko Dangote for the invaluable support to the cause of humanity and for responding promptly to the plight of the displaced persons across the nation.

The FOMWAN National Amirah, Hajiya Halima Jibril said “a total of 6,545 displaced persons comprising 4,245 women and 2,300 children, are currently at Dandume and Faskari Model Primary Schools.