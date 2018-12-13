IDPs in neighbouring countries to vote in 2019 polls, says INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has said it has made special provisions for internally displaced persons (IDPs) outside the country to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja assured that IDPs in the neighbouring countries of Niger and Chad who left their abode due to insurgency in the north east would not be denied their voting right.

At a stakeholders validation conference on the framework for IDPs voting, put together by the International Foundation for Electoral Support (IFES), Yakubu disclosed that specially designed forms will be deployed at the polling areas of the affected communities.

He assured of INEC’s commitment to ensuring a hitch free poll in the next 64 days calling for support from all stakeholders to ensure the success of the polls.

But a member of the federal house of representatives, Hon. Adamu Kamale who represents Michika/Madagali federal constituency of Adamawa state deferred with the INEC chairman.

Kamale stated that 97 percent of IDPs in the state have since returned to their homes stressing the need to guarantee their security to enable them vote.

“I can confirm to you that 97 percent of IDPs in Adamawa have since returned home but the only challenge they have is that of security. Their security needs to be guaranteed in order to enable them vote in the elections” he said.

Kamale therefore urged the commission to commit to ensuring proper security in the north east so that the people will not be disenfranchised.

