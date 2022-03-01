IDPs: Yobe supports 500 household with food, startup kits, others

Yobe state Mai mala Buni has supported over 500 household of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees from Goneri ward of Gujba local government area mostly women, elderly and youth with food, non-food items and startup kits.

The support came following the assessment conducted by Yobe state Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA) based on the reports received from community, security and local government on the need to build their resilience.

The Executive secretary SEMA, Dr Mohammed Goje, said the response is expected to support local economy of the returnees as well as provide succour to the elderly.

He said “each beneficiary goes home with a food basket, wrappers among others.

Goje noted that “selected beneficiaries also go home with grinding machine, welding machine, vulcanizer machine, clippers for barbers, amongst other kits”.

He revealed that additionally cash stipend for transportation was also given to each beneficiary.