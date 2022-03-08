Idris Malagi set to govern Niger state

This is the right man who will come to be the governor of Niger state come 2023. Niger state is lucky to be the home of good leaders who have ruled Nigeria, namely, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and the icon of modern Niger state General Abdussalami Abubakar.

Niger state has produced statesmen who contributed a lot in achieving Nigeria’s greatness. The late Makaman Bida made Arewa the centerpiece of national cohesion.

Niger state is producing patriots who are exemplary as they contribute immensely to Nigeria’s unity. It has also provided good leadership. Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello is doing his best amidst daunting security challenges occasioned by banditry in the state.

Governor Sani-Bello has few months to the end of his eight-year tenure and another political hero has taken up the challenge to tackle the problems and provide quality leadership to the good people of Niger state.

The person in mind knows the abcd of managing human resource, accelerate socio-economic development as well as foster peaceful co-existence among the people.

The person is Dr. Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Chairman and Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers Limited, publishers of the modern tabloid Daily Blueprint, Weekend Blueprint and the Hausa version, Manhaja.

These newspapers are widely circulated and read all over Nigeria and overseas. The man Mohammed Idris Malagi is a philanthropist to the core. He is always assisting the youths across Niger state and Nigeria at large. He is a major employer of labour in Nigeria.

I believe that Idris Malagi can effectively govern Niger state, especially, as he is physically fit and intellectual astute. The mammoth crowd from all the local government councils that came to welcome him as their son, brother and a leader is a pointer that Idris Malagi is set to be the next governor of Niger state, in sha Allah.

May God give Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi the opportunity to serve his people of Niger state, ameen.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum,

Kano, Nigeria

