IDSPD 2023: Sports remain tool for change, unity – Fame Foundation

In commemoration of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), the executive director of FAME Foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, has emphasised the effectiveness of sports in uniting people and fostering change in society.

Speaking at a dialogue with the 2023 global theme tagged, scoring for people and the planet, on Thursday, Ogunleye-Bello said sports foster understanding between people from different cultures and origin.

She said, “IDSDP emphasizes how effective sports are at uniting people and fostering change in society. Sports have a special capacity to break down boundaries and foster understanding between people from different cultures, beliefs, and origins.

“It also emphasises the significance of gender equality by encouraging women to participate in sports and offers them chances to develop their confidence, leadership abilities, and self-esteem.

“Sports has urged all organizations to promote peace building and development while acknowledging significance of this day.

Speaking further, she said other sports should be accommodated and not just football, stating that although football is the most popular sport in Nigeria, there are other sports liked by many people which could be utilised to promote peace.

“I am pleased to see sports being used not only to promote gender equality, but also as a unifier and a means of bringing people together regardless of color, ethnicity, religion, or tribe. Sports is a force for goodwill and progress, so I urge all governmental bodies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and communities, to apply sports as one of the tools they are using to foster peace and development.”

“Sports like yoga, tennis, basketball, cricket, badminton and any others, could be used to advocate for development, this however, could be determined by location, cultural beliefs of project beneficiaries.

“For the push of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), sports is an important vehicle that must be considered,” she said.

