IEDPU cautions politicians against inciting utterances

The llorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (lEDPU) has cautioned politicians in Kwara state against making utterances which are capable of heating up the polity.



This was contained in a communique issued in Ilorin yesterday following the disruption of its 53rd annual convention by political thugs.



The Union expressed dismay over the abrupt end of the opening ceremony in front of the Emir of Ilorin’s palace last Tuesday.

lEDPU while apologising to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, over the unfortunate incident, frowned at the decay of infrastructure in various educational institutions across the state and called on the state government to urgently address the issue.

The union appealed to security agents to ensure prompt response to such unfortunate incidents to guide against reoccurrence.

The communique cautioned politicians against inflammatory utterances capable of overheating the polity as the 2019 general elections draw nearer.

The union, which appealed to the Federal Government to establish a Federal College of Education in the state to replace the one in Okene, lost to Kogi state following the creation of the state, also elected Alhaji Yahaya Ahmed as its new acting National President.

The new acting National President who until his appointment was the first National Vice President was sworn in during the 2018 working session of the Union held at Afon, headquarters of Asa local Government area of the state.

The new acting National President was first National Vice President but was elevated because the incumbent President, Ambassador Sheikh AbdulAzeez, was among the 12 nominees for the of the National Assembly Service Commission.

