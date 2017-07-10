IEDPU, Kwara poly graduate 236 in entrepreneurial scheme

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab Ilorin

Th e Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) under its entrepreneurial programme has graduated a total of 236 youths. Th e IEDPU in collaboration with Kwara state Polytechnic, Ilorin organised the three months intensive skills acquisition courses for the benefi ciaries in order to reduce the problem of unemployment in Ilorin Emirate. Th e benefi ciaries were trained in information communication technology, poultry, hairdressing, barbing, tie/dye and catering, among others. Certifi cates of profi ciency, in the above listed skills, were presented to the benefi ciaries at a brief ceremony in Ilorin, Kwara state capital at the weekend.

Speaking at the event, the president of IEDPU, Alh AbdulHamid Adi, said the entrepreneurial scheme was a milestone achievement, adding that the union conceived the idea late last year when it discovered that the much sought after white collar jobs were no longer available. He said the major purpose of the scheme was to reduce the problem of unemployment and its attendant social vices among the youths of Ilorin Emirate. Adi who said the union spent over N5 million on the programme, expressed the preparedness of the union to help the benefi ciaries obtain loan from banks to enable them start their own businesses and become employers of labour.

He thanked the management of Kwara Polytechnic, Ilorin, the National Directorate of Employment and Pharmacist Yakub Layi Gobir for their support, adding that the training programme would be a continuous exercise. In his remarks, the rector of the polytechnic, Alh Mas’ud Elelu, said the three months programme was intensive, covering theory and practical aspects. Represented by the deputy rector, Academics, Engr Yekeen Oyebode, he urged the benefi ciaries to put into practice, the skills imparted on them by establishing their own businesses