IFA laments continuous barriers of PwDs Nigeria’s elections

Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) on Wednesday expressed concern that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have continued to face significant barriers in participating in the country’s elections.

The Executive Director, Grace Jerry, who noted this at the 7th Access Nigeria Campaign Stakeholders’ Roundtable on inclusive election in Nigeria in Abuja observed that 34% of sampled polling units, persons with disabilities were not given priority to vote in line with INEC guidelines at the just concluded November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

The roundtable was in collaboration with the Access Nigeria Campaign, National Democratic Institute (NDI) and support from the UKAID, United States Agency for Internationals Development (USAID) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Grace who was represented by the Disability Inclusion Officer of IFA,Tracy Omanis, said this discourages PWDs from participating in elections.

She said 20% of polling units, voters with visual impairments or blindness used the Braille Ballot guide.

“Access Nigeria observers reported that 54% of the routes (roads) leading to the areas where sampled polling units were located were inaccessible for PWDs,” she said.

In his goodwill message , the Program Director, National Democratic Institute (NDI) Bem Aga said the roundtable was one of the many platforms created by IFA to advocate for the implementation of their recommendations.

“The implementation of IFA’s recommendations, which includes making polling units more physically accessible for PWDs, will go a long way to make the Ekiti and Osun elections more accessible for PWDs,” he said.