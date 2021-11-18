IFA reviews 2018 PWDs prohibition Act

The Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) has reviewed the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 to know the level of implementation three years after it was signed into law.

Executive Director, IFA, Grace Jerry, during the Implementation Review Meeting of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, said the move was necessary for the good of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Jerry said that IFA and the Access Nigeria Campaign had been in the forefront of advocating for laws to enhance inclusiveness in the country and the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 was one of such.

According to her, no doubt that before the enactment of this law in 2018, there has been the absence of systems, structures and process that accommodates PWDs in various spheres of life.

She said that this had thereby deprived them access to and participation in public life on an equal basis with other citizens.

“Since 2016, the IFA led Access Nigeria Campaign and other campaigns led by other Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) have diligently advocated for the passage and enactment of the Disability Act law which is a reality today.

“The Access Nigeria Campaign wishes to use this medium to appreciate the 8th Assembly for passing this law and President Muhammadu Buhari for signing it into law in January 2019.

“We must also commend the President for establishing the National Commission for person with disabilities to run with the administration of the law, and for appointing a competent hand in the person of James Lalu as its Executive Secretary”.

“Let me state clearly that the efforts of all implementing MDAs are not unnoticed and with emphasis that, this meeting is not to witch-hunt any MDAs but rather to celebrate gains made, document challenges, and pave way for collaborations,” she said.

Also, the Programme Director of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) Mr Bem Aga, said the focus of that support over the years had mainly been in the sphere of elections, but in addition after five years of advocacy for the passage of the discrimination against persons Act, it was passed by the eight assembly and signed into law.

“Laws indeed are passed to better the lives of citizens, Nigeria has 30 million PWDs, if you have been looking at the statistics in our presidential election, you will know that this is statistics that can determine any presidential elections.

“So it is indeed a segment of society that cannot be overlooked, NDI is very proud this event is holding today. This is because IFA led Access Nigeria campaign has commissioned a very competent consultant to conduct a survey on the implementation of the law since its passage in 2019,” he said.

Aga said that this was to ensure that CSOs work with government and together undertake the collective action that should happen for the law to be implemented effectively and efficiently.

