IFA wants provision of mobile ramps, others at CVR centers

The Executive Director, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), Grace Jerry has called for the provision of mobile ramps at the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) centers to aid mobility of PWDs who are on wheel chairs.

In a statement in Abuja, she said the Access Nigeria Campaign commends Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the efforts it has made so far to ensure that Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Anambra state can engage in the CVR exercise and urged that registration points in the centers should be located at areas that do not have staircases as this will immediately eliminate the difficulty faced by PWDs who use crutches or wheel chairs.

She said the internal layout of all registration centers should be made spacious enough for all categories of PWDs to move freely without barriers during the CVR.

She further called for the provision of PWD specific instruction posters as this will assist hearing impaired registrants and other PWDs who visit the registration centers.

She said Access Nigeria Campaign recommends that INEC should collaborate with the deaf association of Nigeria Anambra chapter in ensuring that sign language interpreters are stationed across the 21 LGAs of the state.

This, according to Grace will ease the participation of PWDs who have a hearing impairment.

She explained that on August 11, 2021 the Access Nigeria Campaign commenced observing the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra state.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced the CVR exercise on June 28. This is to allow eligible voters who had just turned 18 or those who were previously unable to register as voters to do so ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state.

“For the first time, eligible voters were allowed to start pre-registration online following which they could visit an INEC office to capture their biometric data and complete the process.

“The Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) led Access Nigeria Campaign is observing the CVR process to document the experience of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and make recommendations that will assist INEC make future CVR process more accessible for PWDs.

“IFA believes that if CVR processes are accessible to PWDs, it will increase our participation in all phases of the electoral process including voter registration and voting on election day.

“IFA is conducting the CVR observation in partnership with the Anambra State chapter of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD); and with technical and financial support from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID), respectively.

On Methodology, she said, to observe the Anambra state CVR process and determine the accessibility of the process for PWDs, the Access Nigeria Campaign has deployed 21 carefully trained PWD observers to the 21 local government area (LGA) offices of INEC where the exercise is taking place.

“The Campaign has deployed observers with disabilities because of the determination to observe the process through the lenses of PWDs.

“The methodology for the exercise is stationary observation with one observer deployed to each of the 21 LGA INEC offices.

Over the course of four weeks, each observer will observe once a week at their pre-assigned INEC registration centre using a specialized checklist.

“With the guidance of their checklist questions, each observer will respond to questions on arrival of registration officials at the registration center or LGA office, opening and setup of the registration center, physical accessibility of registration center and registration materials, the conduct of INEC officials and closing of the process,” she said .