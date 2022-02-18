IFAD-VCDP: Gov Bello assures counterpart funds’ll be paid promptly

Kogi state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said he would continue to pay counterpart funds for programmes and projects that would enhance the livelihoods of the rural dwellers.

He stated this Friday while commissioning the Gaskiya Rice Processing Centre constructed by the Kogi Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) under the FGN/IFAD assisted projects, at Kungbani, in Lokoja local government area of the state.

The commissioning was part of activities for the three-day Technical Implementation Support visit to all VCDP projects in Kogi state by President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hajia Fatima Buhari.

The governor commended the federal government for partnering with the state government in empowering rural farmers to improve their production and promised not to delay the payment of counterpart funds to enable farmers to benefit from the federal government-supported agricultural programmes.

Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Edward Onoja, reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to continue to invest in agriculture for economic diversification.

In her remarks, Hajia Buhari, who is the Marketing Enterprise Development Advisor of FGN/IFAD-VCDP, said she was impressed with what the state government was doing to support the VCDP projects in the state, especially the counterparts funding.

“This is the first time in all the states we have all our projects that VCDP will be given two years’ counterpart funding which had never happened before. I also visited another Rice Processing Centre in ASCO Camp in Ajaokuta local government area and I was highly impressed by the performance of VCDP and the beneficiaries of the programme, especially women,” she said.

Earlier, the coordinator, IFAD-VCDP in the state, Dr. Stella Adejoh, said the visit of the president’s daughter would further strengthen farmers’ trust in the programme.