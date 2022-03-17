Ife indigenes reject new VC of OAU



Some indigenes of Ile-Ife, Thursday kicked against the appointment of Professor Adebayo Bamire, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state.



Protest began when the governing council of the university announced the new Vice-Chancellor to succeed Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede whose tenure ends 7th June, 2022.



They insisted that Ogunbodede must be succeeded by an indigene of Ile-Ife if peace would reign in the ancient town.



The protesters blocked the entrance of the university and stopped vehicles from going out of the campus.



The protest lasted for almost one hour before they left and threatened to resume Friday morning.



The new Vice-Chancellor hailed from Oyan in Odo-Otin local government of Osun state.