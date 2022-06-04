Iga Swatek down Coco Gauff, wins second French Open title

Iga Swatek has won the French Open for the second time in her career after beating Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3.

Gauff was appearing in her first Grand Slams singles final and had the daunting task of trying to end Iga Swiatek’s 34-match winning streak – winning her past five tournaments in a row.

“I just told Coco [not to] cry and that’s what I’m doing now,” Swiatek said after winning her second Grand Slam title.

“I want to congratulate [Coco] for doing an amazing job; every moment, [she’s] progressing all the time, and when I was [her] age I had my first year on tour and I had no idea what I was doing! [She’ll] find that first title and be there, I’m sure.

“I’m happy with every piece [of the puzzle]; I felt that we have all worked hard and it’s finally come together. To my dad, I wouldn’t be in the world without him. Thank you for everything!”

She added: “Two years ago, winning this title was something amazing. I wouldn’t have expected it ever, but this time I worked hard and did everything to get here even though it was pretty tough, and the pressure was [so great]. I see a lot of Polish flags!

“I have extra motivation every time I come to Roland-Garros. it seems like I still need some experience [in acceptance speeches]!”

Swiatek began in rampant fashion with Gauff failing to slow down the Pole’s early momentum.

The American looked nervous from the start with double faults at 0-30.

She managed to bring it back to 15-30, but Swiatek took the first point with a superb backhand.

The world No. 1 took the second point as she rattled in the first ace of the match, before taking the game with her next serve.

Gauff’s serve was letting her down, but she gradually improved to take the game to deuce.

The 18-year-old had game point after Swiatek missed a volley, but Gauff missed a forehand of her own after failing to return another shot from the back of the court.

The American’s forehand was being exploited by Swiatek’s serve as she raced into a 4-0 lead, but the teenager showed her fighting spirit after forcing an error from the Pole to get off the mark at 4-1.

It served as a confidence boost for Gauff, who went 30-15, only to be caught out by Swiatek’s serve once again.But a thumping hit from Swiatek took another game in her favour, before ultimately claiming the first set 6-1 after winning the next game on the second of her two set points.

The second set saw Gauff fight back, quickly breaking in the second game to move into a 2-0 lead, but it did not last long. Gauff double-faulted at 15-30 to give Swiatek two break points and the world No. 1 needed just one to level it up.The 21-year-old Pole reeled off six of the remaining seven games in style to cap off another truly dominant performance.

