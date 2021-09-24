Igala students thumb up philanthropist Yakubu Oyibo

The national president, Igala Students Association (ISA), Comrade Musa Bedmasi, has commended Alhaji Murtala Yakubu for bringing smiles to the faces of the less privileged in Igala kingdom, urging him to sustain the gesture.

Bedmasi, who made the commendation in Lokoja Friday, said the philanthropist had distinguished himself in reaching out to the less privileged across the length and breadth of Igala kingdom.

“Alhaji Murtal Yakubu has assisted many communities in Igala land with basic social amenities like water, electricity and roads. He alone has provided solar street lights to communities in Idah and Igalamela/Odolu local government areas of the state.

“Another area worthy of meaning is the Radio Kogi Ochaja in Igala land that packed off for years for lack of electricity and functional vehicles. This philanthropist in his usual humane characteristics gave the station a giant generator set including other items and today the radio station is back to continue educating and sensitisation of the people of the district and by extension Kogi state,” he said.

While urging Igala leaders to come together and speak with one voice for the advancement of Igala land, he appealed to Alhaji Yakubu to extend his gesture to the association to enable it TO achieve its mandate for Igala students.