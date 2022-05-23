Igala summit: Onoja charges youth to shun failed politicians

President Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, Amb. Gabriel Onoja, has called on youth in Kogi east to mobilise against the emergence of political office holders who have failed to deliver dividends of democracy and are yet seeking re-election.

Onoja gave the charge Saturday at the First Igala National Youth Summit, with the theme, the role of the youth in Kogi East Development Agenda” held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Ambassador Onoja, who is the guest of honour at the summit said the Eastern senatorial district of Kogi state would be developed if only the youth could identify and work for the emergence of those with integrity, compassion and capabilities to effect sustainable development to the zone.

He said in the same breath, they are to spot those whose antecedents have been against the growth and development of the zone to ensure that they are not returned to power or any other position of responsibility.

The president of the foundation charged them to collect their Permanent Voter Cards and ensure the transfer of same to their localities (Those who did not registered at home) for possible casting of votes for acceptable candidates.

While commending the organisers of the Lagos Summit with intent to raise consciousness of the youth for excellence in their chosen vocations, Ambassador Onoja said, even the distance could not affect their patriotism and urged others from across the country to emulate Lagos chapter for the growth of the people.

He charged the youth to be ready to demand accountability from those serving and make sure good politicians emerge in 2023 by mobilising votes and ensure that their votes count.

