Igangan: Oyo Police command confirm arrest of notorious herder Iskilu Wakilu



The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of the dreaded Fulani warlord, Isikilu Wakili, by members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC).

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Lawrence Fadeyi, while confirming the arrest of Wakili said the man alleged to be terrorising the people of Ibarapa North local lovernment area of Oyo state and other areas in Ibarapaland was arrested by men of the Oodua Peoples Congress with his four children.



CSP Fadeyi when asked whether Wakili has been handed over to the Police, the PPRO said, “Yes”.



However, the Coordinator of the OPC in the State, Mr Rotimi Olumo, confirmed the arrest of Wakili and his children to Blueprint on the telephone.

“Our men arrested him today (Sunday) at around 7am,” he said.



Series of video posted by OPC on Sunday showed Wakili, who is dressed in a green outfit at the back of a vehicle being driven into Ayete, the headquarters of the local government area.

