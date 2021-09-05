Iganmu FC promotes teenage stars to first team as team plans big for NNL ticket



Lagos-based NLO 1 side Iganmu FC has promoted three teenagers from its youth side to the first team in preparations for the new football season.



Iganmu FC, according to its general manager, Chibuzor Obilor, has reshuffled its technical crew and reviewed its recruitment strategies as it plans to pick a ticket to NNL in the next campaign.



“We are bent on picking a ticket and playing in the NNL next season. Towards achieving this dream, we have changed our recruitment policy.

“That’s why we’ve promoted the trio of Abdulramon Teslim, Abayomi David and Ismail Fawaz, to the first team. These lads shone brightly when Iganmu FC won the World U-12 club championship in Japan in 2019,” the youthful football administrator disclosed.

He added that the management of the team is poised to change the narratives in club football promotion and development.



” We have engaged local and foreign football experts in the move to take the Iganmu FC to the next level. Football is big business and we want to explore the opportunities for the benefits of the club,” Obilor said.

