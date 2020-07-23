Igariwey demands constitutional backing over judiciary, legislative autonomy

Member representing Afikpo North/Afikpo South in the House of Representatives, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rep Iduma Igariwey, has called for constitutional backing to give legitimacy to the state judiciary and legislative autonomy.

Igariwey in a statement made available to Blueprint Wednesday in Abuja said the Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari needed constitutional backing

The lawmaker said though Buhari had recently signed Executive Order 10 to cure the habit of tampering with the funds of state legislatures and Judiciary, it did not go far enough as it was bereft of constitutional flavour.

The lawmaker said as it stands, the expenditure meant for the State Houses of Assembly and the State High Courts were issued from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State.

He said the states appropriate for the Houses of Assembly and the Judiciary, adding that this had affected the independence of the state Legislature and the Judiciary.

He added that as they were often starved of funds and also made to dance to the whims and caprices of Governors.

He stated that such lacuna had given room for state Governors to push back against the noble intentions of Executive Order 10.

According to him, the alteration of Section 121(3) sought by the lawmaker is intended to charge any amount standing in the credit of the Houses of Assembly and the Judiciary of a state.

This according to him is directly upon the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation to be paid directly to the Heads of the bodies in the states by the Accountant-General of the Federation.

He said such alteration would make the two arms of government at the state level more independent and accountable in line with the tenets of democracy.

Meanwhile, the bill has past second reading and the speaker has directed that the bill should be referred to House Committee on Constitution review.