Igbawua felicitates with Ayu, Suswam on birthdays

The immediate-past Chief Commissioner of Public Complaints Commission (PCC) of Nigeria and top governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state for the 2023 elections, Hon. Chille Igbawua, has felicitated with the duo of the National Chairman-elect of the PDP, Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and Senator Dr Gabriel Suswam on their birthdays, respectively.





Hon. Igbawua, who also chairs the Forum of all PDP governorship aspirants in Benue state for the 2023 elections, prayed to God Almighty to grant Senator Ayu, who has clocked 69 years, the required wisdom, sound-health, especially now to be able to pilot the affairs of the party to victory for the good of Nigeria.

He stated that the task of rescuing Nigeria, which the former President of the Senate has taken-up, requires a sound-mind, good health and God’s wisdom.

He prayed that God guides his steps, directs him and protects him at all times.





Similarly, Hon. Igbawua prayed that God sustains the Benue North-east representative, Senator Gabriel Suswam, and blesses him to continue to offer the selfless and appreciable services to his senatorial zone, Benue state and Nigeria in general.

He said Suswam has demonstrated competence and desterity in carrying out his assignments and has truly made the state proud at the national stage.

At the age of 57, Hon. Igbawua prayed that God grants Senator Suswam many more fruitful, eventful and prosperous years.

He wished these two illustrious sons of Benue state a joyful and happy birthday, respectively.