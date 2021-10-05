Igbawua pledges to provide infrastructure in Ushongo if…



The forum chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants for the 2023 general elections and immediate-past chief commissioner of Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Barrister Chille Igbawua, has expressed readiness to address all critical infrastructure challenges in Ushongo and also delegate responsibilities to women and youths if elected governor of Benue state in the forthcoming election.

The former permanent secretary in the state’s ministry of finance and member of the House of Representatives for Ushongo/Kwande federal constituency has also assured that, if elected, governor, he will run sn all all-inclusive government whose top priority will be the wellbeing of the people of Benue state.

A statement signed by the media coordinator of his Consultative Team, Mr Oota Andrew, said the aspirant made this known while addressing the Atirkyese Council Ward Execetuves of the PDP, the Traditional Area Council as well as the Ushong Local Government expanded Executive of the party in Lessel.



Honourable Igbawua said that infrastructure development of the local government will open up the area for business and maximum utilisation of their natural resources. .

He maintained that Ushongo local government area is endowed with natural resources that if properly harnessed will turn around the fortunes of the people and create a business hub for the state. He pointed out that the local government area has the natural endowment to lead in the diversification programme of his government, if elected governor.. Igbawua also told the three blocs he consulted that his antecedents should speak for him like wise every other aspirant, adding that the events were to officially inform his kinsmen of his ambition to lead the state in 2023..

In his response, the Ushongo local government chairman of the PDP, Hon. Achia Agashi, stated that the aspirant has demonstrated his love and care for his people and had long prepared himself for today’s challenge..

He urged all Ushongo sons and daughters to take ownership of the project because they have a top candidate in Honourable Igbawua.The aspirant also received royal-blessings from his immediate traditional council.

