Igbo coalition group backs Mbaka, fault Obi

EgwuAgha Amarachukwu

A coalition of Igbo group on Tuesday said that the call by Reverend father Ejike Mbaka, a Catholic priest resident in Enugu state to President Muhammad Buhari and Peoples Democratic party presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubaka was in order.

About 49 groups which are affiliated to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) aligned with the priest and enjoined the former governor of Anambra state to change his campaign strategies.

Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki immediately after the meeting of the groups, where they appraised the state of the nation and deliberated on the trending video of Mbaka, Peter Obi and Gov. Umar Ganduje of Kano state, the leader of OYC Okechukwu Isiguzoro said the groups will make their decision on where to vote known after the cleric prophetic declarations on 31st December.

He said : ” Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide with her affiliated groups and Igbo groups insists that Former Governor Peter Obi and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate embarrassment at Adoration Ministry is Unfortunate and avoidable during the annual Adoration Ministry baarzar at Enugu but call on Obi to change strategy and approach to campaign issues especially not to repeat the electoral loss of 2015 Presidential election where he was the PDP campaign director for Entire Southern Nigeria.

” The coalition agreed that Rev Mbaka fearless stand on both Peter Obi and Kano Gov Ganduje to send messages to Atiku and President Buhari is in orderand Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide will make our decision known after Mbaka declares his Prophecy on 31st December night on 2019, as we will declare where to vote after our consultations with agitators by January 2019.

