Igbo community leader canvasses votes for KwaIi chair

The chairman of Igbo Community Assembly in Kwali Area Council, Udekwe Samdo, has canvassed for votes for the chairman of the council, Han. Danladi Chiya, to enable him retain his seat in the forth coming FCT area council elections.

Samdo who is the chief executive officer , Anam Resort Kwali, stated this during a New yam festival organised by Ochinanwata 1 Gwagwalada, Mr. Michael Nwanikwe.

He applauded Hon. Chiya, popularly known as Maibayani for carrying Igbo in Kwali along just as he appreciated him for supporting the ongoing community town hall project of the Kwali Community Assembly.

Samdo called on the electorate in Kwali and environs to vote massively for APC chairmanship candidate adding that the chairman has achieved a lot during his first tenure.

He used commended the Ochinanwata for promoting Igbo heritage, adding that the Ochinanwata is the personality Nigerians are looking for.