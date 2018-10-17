Igbo group backs Atiku, PDP over choice of Peter Obi

A pressure group known as Lovers of Igbo People’s Organization (LIPO) has expressed satisfaction over the nomination of the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi as the running mate to Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Mr. Bucknor Oparaji, National Coordinator of the Organization made their position known on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Asaba, Delta state. He commended on the decision of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for selecting former Governor of Anambra, Mr. Peter Obi to run as his Vice President.

Mr. Oparaji said that the selection of Peter Obi was a welcome development to the people in the South-East owing to his credibility and effectiveness he demonstrated while in office as Governor of Anambra State. National Coordinator also emphasized that Atiku has matched his action with his words, as he had earlier mentioned that he would restructure Nigeria which was the major desire of the people in the South-East.

Though the group lamented that the leaders and stakeholders in the South- East were not consulted before Mr. Obi was picked. However, he advised Atiku to dully and respectfully consult the leaders and stakeholders in the South- East for the collective support of Igbos. He Stated that,” Mr. Obi is an illustrious son of the Igbo people and it is important that all people in the South-East regardless of political affiliation come together and support their son to win alongside Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019 elections.