Igbo group rejects exclusion in FCT politics, demands equity

A group, Ikenga Ndi Igbo Progressive Union Worldwide has rejected the exclusion of other Nigerians, especially people of Igbo extraction from holding elective positions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a release jointly signed on Wednesday by its President, Hon. (Chief) Alfred Ozoemena, and the Secretary General, High Chief Victor Uche Okei, the association said it has painfully observed that the political space has deliberately been skewed against the collective interest of all hard working Nigerians who are bona-fide citizens of the FCT, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“It is very disheartening and worrisome to further note that the major political parties going by electoral victories did not consider other Nigerians in FCT fit and capable of being the chairmanship candidate for 2022 area council elections.

“This development is even more disgusting when the 62 councillorship candidates for all the political parties contesting for the election did not attempt to reflect the diverse composition of FCT citizens.

“When a group of people hijack what belongs to all, while others work for nothing is the kind of injustice that will not allow progress to exist,” the group stated.

Ikenga Ndi Igbo noted that other Nigerians in FCT constitute not only the highest tax payers, but also the dominant revenue generating group in all the six area councils in FCT.

“We may not wish to bother you with verifiable records of humongous contributions of other Nigerians to the political and social development of the FCT.

“The electoral value of these people, particularly the Igbo extraction is a major determinant of electoral victory in the FCT.

“It is also on record that through mischief and cunning, other Nigerians have been excluded from the leadership structure of the frontline political parties in order to conveniently ease us out of political relevant in the FCT.

“It is also on record that other Nigerians in FCT have over the years been excluded from both Federal, FCT and Area council, board and committee appointments accruable to FCT. This is discriminatory and unacceptable,” the group said.

For equity, the association demanded inclusion of other Nigerians in the leadership hierarchy available in political parties as well as elective positions in governance.

“We are builders. This is verifiable and has also been acknowledged over the years. We intend to continue in the political development partnership with the initial inhabitants of FCT without compromising our inalienable rights to political leadership in FCT.

“We are determined and have resolved to ensure that other Nigerians particularly of Igbo extractions must be on the ballots for council chairmanship and many councillorship slots for the forthcoming February 2022 elections. You may take this as notice of our preparedness to mobilize other Nigerians to support our candidates,” the group said..