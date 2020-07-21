Igbo in Lagos should get involved in politics – Idimogu

Jude Chukwuemeka Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 at the Lagos state House of Assembly, has called on Indigbo in Lagos to start participating in politics in order to influence government policies towards protecting their investments.

Hon Idimogu made the call while speaking with journalists at the assembly complex Tuesday on his recent elevation to the apex leadership of Indigbo in Lagos.

Idimogwu stated that he was already mobilising the South easterners in Lagos to support the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he said could give them better chances politically.

“We have started already and the train has left the station. We have been visiting all the local governments in Lagos state to tell the Igbo that things have changed.

“Today, APC is the party that is ruling in Nigeria and they rule in Lagos state. Instead of us to protest that we are being marginalised, thank God, the word “marginalised” is no longer being mentioned. I don’t know what happened. If you say somebody marginalises you, do you marginalise yourself?

“Today, it is my joy that by the grace of God, He has put me in a little higher level in Lagos state politically. It is my duty to go round and tell them that we will gain a lot when we are fully involved in politics,” he said.

Idomogu stated further that a typical Igboman is a businessman, and that they are not concerned about the government.

He said Igbo men are more concerned about making money. Meanwhile, a single policy from the government can crash their businesses and that is why they need to influence the policy making process by joining politics.

He said the people of the South-east should know that positions are not just given, they must struggle for it, and that they were not struggling enough.

“Also, the South-east should know that they must work in tandem with other tribes, they must collaborate and that is the only way they can get it. Either they work with the South-west or the north.

“The leaders of the Yoruba in this state would continue to control the state. The Igbo should fall in line with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC in Lagos and it shall be better for all of us. Once you support the party, you will get something,” he said.