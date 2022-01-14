Igbo president’ll ensure balance, sense of belonging – Ohanaeze

The president-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof George Obiozor, has said a president of the South-east extraction would ensure political balance and a sense of belonging to the region.

According to him, Nigeria must create a political equilibrium that accommodates all the regions.

He said “it is only the South-east that has not had a shot at the presidency since the return of democracy in 1999.”

Speaking on Channels Politics Today, he said the South-east had qualified candidates who could perform if elected.

He added that “history, the principle of fairness, morality and all logical reasoning justify the demand for an Igbo president.”

On state police, he said it was the surest way to solve the country’s security challenges.

“It is important at this time in the history of Nigeria for each region to be given a sense of belonging for peace to reign. We in Igbo land are ready to give you candidates that are confident, with the capacity to perform.

“We ask the nation to create a political balance that includes not just the South and North, but the Eastern region of Nigeria,” he said.

Obiozor noted that every zone had produced a president; therefore, the prospect of Igbo land being denied again would not be accepted.

He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to use the prerogative of mercy and not force to resolve pending issues against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

“We have made our position known that we prefer political solutions through dialogue. This is the answer to the issue. The Igbo are not in a war with Nigeria.

“Mr. President has the prerogative of mercy to handle this matter. And we have made this statement several times. It is public knowledge that similar treatment has been given to others in other parts of the country.

“It is certain that, if the president can do this, it will douse the tension in the South-east and the country at large. But if the president does not do this, he can handle the matter in any other way other than using force.

“And as good citizens of Nigeria, we will love to meet the president again and again on this matter.”