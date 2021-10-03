Igbo traditional rulers council suspends Egenti as Ochigbo over misconduct

The​ Igbo traditional rulers council Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the​ Eze Igbo in council have pass a vote of no confidence on the Ochigbo of Kuchingoro, Airport road Abuja, Eze Uche Egenti.

The​ Eze Igbo in council said the embattled monarch was suspended after a thorough investigation of the activities of the Eze which it said runs contrary to the ethics, culture and traditions of the Igbo heritage.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja shortly after the celebration of this year’s​ Igbo day, the Ezeigbo Abuja, Eze Ibe Nwosu, said the council was compelled to suspend Egenti to restore the sanctity of the Igbo tradition, adding that “his conduct was unbecoming and unacceptable which according to him has brought demeanor to the Igbo race.”

He alleged that the Ochigbo Kuchingoro, has used his position to cause disaffection and acrimony amongst the Igbo’s in the Federal Capital Territory and the Northern states, as well as the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo which contravenes the objectives and ideals of the traditional council.

The statement reads in parts, “I also want to use this opportunity to inform Ndigbo, the Federal Capital Territory( FCT)​ and people of Nigeria that I have been compelled to remove​ chief Uche Egenti as Ochigbo of Kuchingoro. I crowned​ him as Ochigbo of Kuchingoro, but because of his unbecoming activities and conduct, my cabinet and I have resolved to dethrone him as Ochigbo. He is no longer Ochigbo in FCT, Abuja.”

When contacted, the suspended Ochigbo, Egenti claimed that his suspension and subsequent removal by the Igbo​ traditional rulers council was illegal, and that he will challenge it.