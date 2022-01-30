Igbobi College has shown how visionary leadership can impact generations – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the foundation laid by the founders of Igbobi College, Lagos as ‘indelible marks across different fields’, which have continued to impact upon generations of Nigerians.

The vice president stated this Saturday evening in Lagos at the 90th anniversary fundraising dinner of the College, organised by the institution’s alumni association, the Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA), of which he is a member.

According to the VP, “When the founders of Igbobi College, all those many years ago, decided to fill a gap they saw in the education of the boys, they not only created an environment that transformed the lives of the first 150 boys that walked into its Yaba campus in 1932, they triggered a legacy of excellence and integrity that has produced a retinue of young men who have gone on to set great examples in almost every sphere of human endeavour. The notability of our alumni speaks for itself.

“In many ways, Igbobi College is a testament to what committed and visionary leadership can accomplish. When people come together to serve a purpose greater than themselves the results are far reaching and long lasting.”

Making specific reference to the impact of the College on society, Prof. Osinbajo noted that “every generation from Igbobi College, since inception, has produced an array of outstanding leaders.

“Pioneering businessmen and exceptional statesmen, who have served at every level of public service and governance; clergymen with national and global influence; thought leaders and intellectuals with indelible footprints in academia and journalism, and many more in different other fields of endeavor.

“If there is anything Igbobi College has taught us, it is the difference a single person can make by taking responsibility for their own little corner of the world, and the duty we owe to pay it forward,” he added.

The Vice President then called on the alumni to honour the legacy of the founders, noting “the first set of teachers and administrators whose selfless commitment laid the moral foundation of the school and set it on its path to greatness.