Igbobi, Government College trade tackles in Principals Cup

February 25, 2021



All is set for the ceremonial kick off of the National  Principal’s Cup  on  Friday with the match  between  Igbobi College,  Lagos and Government College,  Kaduna  at the Agege Stadium,  Lagos.

 The Minister  of Youth and sports Development Mr  Sunday Dare  is expected  to take the ceremonial  kick off, even  as Lagos state Governor  Mr. Babajide Sanwo–Olu,  director  general of  NYSC Brigadier General  Ibrahim Shuaibu, chairman of  Remo Stars Football club Honourable  Kunle Soname  are    expected to grace the event

According to the Director of Grassroots Sports in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr  Ademola Are

The revival of the Principals Cup is one of the cardinal programmes  of the Minister  of Youth and sports Development Mr *Sunday Dare* aimed at  reviving  schools sports development and  grooming of young talents  in the country.

Apart from  football ,  table tennis,  Badminton,   and Athletics will be competed for among  all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,  Abuja.

The state finals will  hold from 8th- 12th  March, Zonal Finals 18th- 22nd March, while the finals takes place from 1st- 5th April 2021.

