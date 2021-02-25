Igbobi, Government College trade tackles in Principals Cup

All is set for the ceremonial kick off of the National Principal’s Cup on Friday with the match between Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare is expected to take the ceremonial kick off, even as Lagos state Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo–Olu, director general of NYSC Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu, chairman of Remo Stars Football club Honourable Kunle Soname are expected to grace the event

According to the Director of Grassroots Sports in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are

The revival of the Principals Cup is one of the cardinal programmes of the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr *Sunday Dare* aimed at reviving schools sports development and grooming of young talents in the country.

Apart from football , table tennis, Badminton, and Athletics will be competed for among all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The state finals will hold from 8th- 12th March, Zonal Finals 18th- 22nd March, while the finals takes place from 1st- 5th April 2021.

Related

No tags for this post.