Igboho: Afenifere commends Ooni, Olubadan for showing support

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere Monday commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji for their support for the Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo.

Afenifere in a release issued on behalf of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, by Comrade Jare Ajayi, national publicity secretary of the organisation lauded the Ooni for directing a committee to work out support for Igboho and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, for sending a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic to monitor his trial.

While tasking other Obas in Yorubaland and other prominent people to emulate the good examples of the Ooni and Olubadan, Afenifere also hailed some kings and Yoruba communities in Benin Republic,that rose in support of Igboho who is on trial in Cotonou.

Afenifere said it was laudable that the Ooni, Olubadan and others concerned are all working to ensure that Igboho, an Oduduwa son, does not suffer unjustly.

The Pan Yoruba Socio cultural group emphasised that what is now regarded as the Sunday Igboho travail ought not occur at all, if there had been good governance in Nigeria.

The group said: “It is so sad that President Buhari‘s administration is concentrating on hunting and harassing those who are seeking relief from the oppressive situation in Nigeria while shying away from tackling the menaces of kidnapping, terrorism and antics bordering on ethnic cleansing.”

On the propriety of Igboho trying to escape abroad, Afenifere pointed out that “there is nothing strange or wrong with this, as history is replete with conveyors of a new order having to seek refuge outside their immediate country, at least for a time.

“We recall that Moses had to be taken away from the prying eyes of Pharaoh and his agents in Egypt. Prophet Muhammed (s.a.w) too had to leave his hometown, Mecca for Medina in order to escape persecution. Thus, there is nothing wrong in Igboho seeking a respite first to preserve his life and perhaps to re-strategise.”