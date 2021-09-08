Igboho: Court fixes Sept 17 for ruling, judgement, extends restraining orders

An Oyo state High Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday adjourned its ruling and judgement in the suit filed before it by the embattled Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho against the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, the Director General, DSS and the DSS Director in Oyo state till September 17.

Justice Oladiran Akintola while adjourning the case ordered the extension of the injunction order granted by the Court on August 4, restraining the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the DSS, their agents or privies from arresting Sunday Igboho till September 17.

Sunday Adeyemo had instituted a suit on the enforcement of his fundamental rights asking the Court to restrain the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the DG DSS, Oyo state from arresting, molesting or harassing him or place embargo on his bank accounts.

Counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation, Barr. Abdullahi Abubakar, at the resumed hearing of the case prayed the court to dismiss the application filed by the applicant and as well set aside the August 4 injunction restraining the AGF and DG DSS and DSS Director in Oyo state.

Barr Abdullahi told the court that his motions are premised on four grounds with five paragraphs affidavit in response to counter affidavit filed by the applicant urging that the court should disregard the counter affidavit and written address as well as setting aside subsequent extension of the interim injunction order.

Counsel to Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), told the court that he filed his counter affidavit and written address on 24th August 2021, and that he is adopting and relying on the written counter affidavit.

Chief Alliyu, (SAN), stressed that the respondent response to his counter affidavit was not properly filed before the court as it was brought outside the 7 days stipulated by order 4 rule 6 of the fundamental human rights procedure rule 2009.

The counsel to the applicant said the respondent’s reply on point of law is an admission that they are not within time, adding that as at present, there was no motion on the extension of time from them, saying, the Court was not a Father Christmas, arguing that oral application cannot replace the process mandated by rules of court.

After listening to the applicant and the respondents, Justice Oladiran adjourned ruling and judgement on the applications before the court till September 17 and as well extended the Interim order restraining the Attorney General of the Federation, DSS, their agents or privies till next date of adjournment.

Related

No tags for this post.