Igboho critically ill, hospitalised in Cotonou – Counsel

Lead counsel to the embattled Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) Wednesday stated that his client is now critically ill in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Chief Alliyu stated this in Ibadan while speaking on a report monitored on the BBC News by our correspondent on Sunday Igboho’s health condition in Cotonou.

The legal luminary confirmed that it was true that Chief Igboho was critically ill and was taken to the hospital in Cotonou for medical attention.

Chief Alliyu added that report reaching him was that one of his (Igboho’s) organs might have been affected as a result of injuries he sustained when he reportedly fell while attempting to escape from the hands of the armed gunmen that invaded his Sola residence in Ibadan on July 1, this year.

Chief Alliyu said the Yoruba activist has already applied to the Republic of Benin authorities to allow him seek better medical attention in either France or Germany as a result of his failing health.

