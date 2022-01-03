Igboho not part of Ilana Omo Oodua’s threat to Ekiti, Osun elections – Counsel

Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), lead counsel to Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, Monday, said his client was not part of the threat against the planned conduct of governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states by Professor Banji Akintoye.

Chief Alliyu (SAN) in a statement entitled ‘Reaction to the imbroglio between Ilana Omo Oodua and Pelini Olajengbesi’ he personally signed also declared that neither Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi nor Mr Oluyomi Koiki has the right to speak on behalf of the Yoruba rights activist.

The lead counsel asked members of the public to “disregard whatever Pelumi Olajengbesi or Mr. Koiki said purportedly emanated from Chief Sunday Adeyemo,” noting that, “they lack the vires to so do.”

On the threat by Ilana Omo Oodua to this year’s governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, Chief Alliyu said “Justice is not a one way traffic but 3-way. One for them, one for the public and another for government.”

Speaking on Barrister Olajengbesi’s purported resignation from Igboho’s legal team, Chief Alliyu said; “he is at no time counsel to Chief Adeyemo but rather Ilana Oodua that paid him for services he rendered to them.”

“My attention has been directed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo himself to the online statement of Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq. that he has resigned from the legal team of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa. I instructed Pelumi Olajengbesi to secure the release of the 12 people arrested in Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s house. I NEVER involved him in Chief Sunday Adeyemo’s matter. Thus, he has a limited brief,” he said.