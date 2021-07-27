Igboho shall be set free – Group

The umbrella body of all Yoruba self determination groups, Ilana Omo Yoruba, Monday stated that the Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, shall be set free.

The group stated this in a statement by its communications manager, Comrade Maxwell Adeleye.

The body said with the high expectations, there is the need for supporters of the Yoruba activist to remain calm, stay in Nigeria and continue praying for Chief Igboho.

“We urge supporters from Nigeria not to bother coming to the court premises in Bénin, Kindly stay in Nigeria and support with prayers and whatever you can do within the ambit of the law. We are confident that Chief Igboho shall be set free”, it said.

Ilana Omo Oodua added, ” We are pleased to inform all Yoruba people and well-wishers that the security operatives in Benin Republic have removed leg chain and hand-cuff from Chief Ighoho since Saturday evening.”

The umbrella body of all Yoruba self determination groups emphasised that ” Chief Ighoho’s wife has now been granted access to meet her husband three times daily.

“Medical personnel provided by our legal team have examined Chief Adeyemo. We reiterate that Chief Ighoho is not under any immigration-related probe in Benin Republic.”