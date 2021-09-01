Igboho’s aides: Enlighten FG, DSS on rule of law, lawyer tells Osibajo, Fasola

Counsel to Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), has implored lawyers in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari to enlighten the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on the importance of obeying court orders.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday over the DSS holding of 4 of the 12 aides of Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, ordered to be released by an Abuja Federal High Court, Alliyu (SAN) implored Vice President Yemi Osibajo and Mr Babatunde Fasola, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria, to let the government realise the importance of respecting fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The legal luminary stressed that Osinbajo and Fasola as Senior Advocates of Nigeria should “not partake in the type of government that does not respect rule of law and fundamental rights of Nigerians.”

“After being detained for over 53 days, their bail conditions were perfected and the Court ordered the release of our clients; 12 in number. On approaching the SSS office for the release of these innocent Nigerians, SSS said they couldn’t release them because another person had served another process on them to release the same set of people,” he said.

Chief Alliyu (SAN) added, “SSS is therefore equating a filed process not assigned to any Court to the order of Court validly enrolled and signed by a judge of Federal High Court. In any case what was allegedly filed was for the release of our clients.”

“The whole world know that I was the one briefed directly by Sunday

Adeyemo. I caused an action to be filed and it was done and judgment delivered. To hide under any guise will not only amount to contempt of Court but will definitely earn whoever is their legal adviser a day before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.”

He stressed that despite all these, the aides headed for court to seek enforcement of their fundamental rights after which the court granted that they should be released, only for the SSS to be playing on the court order.