Igboho’s matter not before ECOWAS court, authority declares

Authorities of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, Friday, declared that it has not received any matter relating to the trial of the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, in Benin Republic.

The representative of the Vice President of the Court, Justice Dupe Atoki, told journalist in Ilorin, that the Court of the 15-member West African countries only concerns itself with civil matters brought before it.

“Obviously, there has been no complaint about the supposed Sunday Igboho before the Court and for all intents and purposes, the court has no idea of who Sunday Igboho is and what’s happening to him.

“The court is only concerned with matters that have been brought before it and if matters had not been brought before it we would just be a meddlesome interloper trying to fish out issues in public domain and we’re not tele-guided by mere newspaper presentations,” Justice Atoki stated.

Atoki , who said a total number of 583 cases had been received with 179 pending cases, added that the court has given rulings on 131 cases and delivered judgement on 303 matters.

Atoki also said that decisions had been passed on 21 cases, adding that 54 out of the pending cases are from Nigeria.

Officials of the ECOWAS Court ended their one-week sensitisation mission to Kwara state on Friday.