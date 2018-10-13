AFCON Qualifier: Ighalo fires first ever hatrick for Nigeria as Super Eagles whitewash Libya 4-0

In-form striker Odion Ighalo a while ago scored a first ever hatrick for Nigeria’s Super Eagles since he made his debut for the men National football team.

The Nigeria team subsequently walloped Libya 4-0 before the China-based Ighalo who has also netted no fewer 20 goals for his Chinese club so far this season.

After scoring the third goal of the 2019 Nation’s Cup qualifier in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital, Ighalo was subbed off and Isaac Success was introduced.

Also, 2018 World Cup here Ahmed Musa was substituted for Henry Onyekuru in the encounter.

Striker Samuel Kalu put an icing on the scintillating game when he fired a thunderous fourth goal.

