Ighalo: I didn’t bribe my way back to Super Eagles

Returning Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has denied bribing his way back into the team.

His recall has generated a lot of debates on the media space with some unfounded allegations that he bribed his way back into the team.

Al Shabab FC striker while speaking to NFFTV denied the allegation and insisted that he only came back to help the team.

“Importantly, I’m glad to be back to give my support to the team.

“I have never (even when was not in this position) in my life and career paid anyone not to talk of now in my career and with what I have done for my country, I will now pay to play.”

“It’s what it is, everybody has their opinions, I don’t care,” he said.

Ighalo started the Super Eagles last game against Blue Shark of Cape Verde and contributed his quotas as Nigeria secured a required draw in the game.