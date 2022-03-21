Ighalo lights up Super Eagles camp with smiles

Beaming with smiles and confidence, Super Eagles hitman Odion Ighalo has arrived the camp of the national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia striker stormed the team’s The Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments camp on Monday morning looking fresh and fit.

Ighalo’s arrival increased the number of players in camp to six before others started to arrive later in the day.

Earlier, the quintet of William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka and Semi Ajayi arrived the team’s camp.

“More players are expected in camp on Monday as the Super Eagles begin preparation for the two-legged qualifiers against the Black Stars.

The Super Eagles will face the Black Stars in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.