Ighalo nominated for FA Cup best striker award

Odion Ighalo has been nominated for the best striker award in the 2019/20 English FA Cup which was won by Premier League side Arsenal beating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

The Nigerian footballer has been impressive since he joined Manchester United last year on loan from Chinese Super League giants Shanghai Shenhua.

United chiefs bought Odion Ighalo when Marcus Rashford got injured at Old Trafford and the Nigerian proved himself which also helped him get an extension.

Jason Cummings of Shrewsbury Town, Norwich’s Adam Idah and Port Vale’s Tom Pope are also in the running for the award.

Odion Ighalo only played in three games for Manchester United last season in the FA Cup and the Nigerian was the club’s highest goalscorer in the tournament with 3 goals.

In total, Odion Ighalo has made 14 appearances for Manchester United and the former Watford striker has scored five goals.

It had been earlier reported how Odion Ighalo is currently the highest earning Nigerian footballer as the Manchester United striker is paid a massive £125K-a-week fee after he successfully extended his contract at the Old Trafford.

Manchester United have confirmed that Nigeria international Odion Ighalo will remain at the club until January 2021.