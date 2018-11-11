Ighalo’s club relegated from Chinese super league

Except he escapes during January transfer window in Europe, Odion Ighalo will play in the Chinese League One next season after Changchun Yatai’s relegation from the Super League.

Chen Jingang’s men, without the Super Eagles forward, succumbed to a 2-0 loss against Dalian Yifang in their last league game of the season.

The 29-year-old ended the season as the second top scorer in the Chinese top-flight with 21 goals from 28 games.

Changchun Yatai and John Obi Mikel’s Tianjin Teda wrapped up the 2018 campaign with 32 points from 30 games but the latter were saved based on head-to-head advantage despite conceding a 5-1 loss to Guangzhou Evergrande.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.