Ignore media attacks on Kachikwu, group tells Buhari

The All Progressive Congress (APC) pressure group on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore media attacks against the Minister of state for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, saying they were faceless political jobbers and desperadoes.

The Pro Buhari group, Anioma Youths Mandate for Buhari (AYMB) within the Delta state chapter of APC made the appeal in a statement signed by Pastor Norbert Sochukwudinma and three others in reaction to a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari by some elements within the party in the state where they accused the Minister of deliberately and covertly working with PDP to kill the chances of APC in 2019 in the state.

Pastor Norbert expressed shock at the persistent attacks on the Minister who has been a pillar to the party both financially and otherwise.

He said that no amount of blackmail can pull the minister down as long as he carries out his official duties in line with the change mantra of the present administration of President Buhari.

The group President said the reason why the attacks have remained unabated was because the sponsors of these attacks want the Minister’s job at all cost and will stop at nothing to smear him before the President and the entire world.

According to him, “Just weeks back, in his unrelenting efforts to actualise the takeover of Delta state by the APC, the Minister held a large but strategic meeting with selected grassroot leaders of the party from across state and in that meeting, he openly stressed that his cordial relationship with Governor Okowa can not in any way be an impediment to delivering PMB and sacking Okowa come 2019”.

He dismissed as baseless and unfounded the allegation that the Minister is working covertly with the Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The group’s boss pointed to various fora where the Minister has openly declared his desire to work with all party leaders to ensure President Buhari and all APC candidates emerge victorious including the Governorship election in the state.

Pastor Norbert said that the minister has continued to fund the party’s activities since 2015 aside the various leadership meetings he has consistently sponsored both in Delta and Abuja all in his effort to unify the crisis ridden party but for the continuous sabotage of his efforts by these same faceless group who has been on his shadows since 2015.

They further advised those who have adopted blackmailing of the Minister as a political strategy in filling the pockets to desist from it forthwith as they are ready and adequately prepared to resist it.

This latest attack is coming just days after the minister cleared the air on the certificate allegation thrown up against him.

