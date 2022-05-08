Igoche Mark donates N.2m to Aso Table Tennis tourney, preaches private sector sports investment

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Mr.Igoche Mark has hailed the organisers of the ongoing Aso Table Tennis Championship taking place at the indoor sports of hall of the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja.

Mark, alongside some NBBF members were on ground to watch the private-sponsored championship over the weekend, and to also appreciate them for their kind gesture for accommodating Mark D Ball Championship in their earlier proposed venue.

The excited NBBF President said he was thrilled by the gesture of some private individuals, who cough out their personal funds to develop the sport.

“I’m so excited and thrilled when I saw how the organisers coughed out their personal money to develop the game of table tennis.I play and administer Basketball, but since what is happening here is sport, I decided to come here and watch. Kudos to the organisers, and I want other private individuals and organisations to join governments to develop sports,” Mark said.

The NBBF President donated the sum of N200,000 to the organisers as part of his contribution.

Responding on behalf of the organizers, Mr.Gbenga Ajulo thanked the NBBF President for his gesture, and called for more collaboration among sports federations.

He promised all round support for the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

