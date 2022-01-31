Igoche Mark emerges NBBF President, declares new dawn for Nigeria basketball



Founder of Mark Mentors and Mark D Ball, Igoche Mark, has just been elected as the new President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Mark emerged President after he polled 11 votes at the Elective Congress of the NBBF held inside package A of Abuja National Stadium on Monday.

The election conducted by the electoral committee led by Suleiman Muhammed witnessed representatives from various part of the country.

The Congress also elected Osita Nwachukwu as NBBF Vice President.

Alhaji Muhammed who is also the vice chairman of the FCT Basketball Association said he was pleased with the conduct of the election which was adjudged as free and fair in line with the Ministry of Youth and Sports development’s directive.

“I am very happy to have conducted the election in line with Sports Ministry’s directive. The election was very free and fair,” Muhammed said.Mark is North Central representative while Nwachukwu represents South East on NBBF board.

Other zonal representatives are Mohammed Lawal Na’Allah (North West), Ibrahim Gimba (North East), Kinglsely Aigbonaga (South South) and Josiah Amedu(South West).

In his acceptance speech shortly he was sworn in, the new NBBF President Mark said he was happy that stakeholders rejected the attemptto impose those who will run the affairs of the federation, while appealing for all concerned stakeholder to unite and build the game.

“This is a new dawn for Nigeria basketball. For me, it is exciting because for the first time, stakeholders came together to take the bull by the horn, they have resisted every attempt of imposition. This is time to build the game of basketball. I want all to come together and join in building basketball,” Mark said.

Others on the NBBF Board are Stanely Gumut (Players Representative), Tope Oluwosulu (Paramilitary Representative) and Scot Nnaji (Technical/Coaches Representative).