Igoche Mark hails D’Tigress captain Adora Elonu

An aspirant for the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Presidency, Igoche Mark, has saluted Adaora Eleonu for her efforts in uplifting women’s basketball in Enugu state, and giving a boost to the Girl Child, through her pet project.

The US-born international basketball forward and Captain of the Nigeria Women’s National Team, Adaora Elonu, who hails from Okpatu in Udi Local Government Area of the state hosted a basketball camp on December 27, 2021 at the Indoor Sports Hall, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu.

Reacting to the development, Mark praised Elonu for her kind gesture towards the development of basketball.

“I sincerely appreciate Adora Elonu for her gesture towards developing the game (basketball). She taught girls the basics of basketball and encouraged them to develop interest in the sports as a means of earning resources and attention. Her gesture is line with our core mandate in the New Face of Basketball,” Mark stated.

Elonu who plays basketball in the United States is in Enugu for the festive season and other engagements.

