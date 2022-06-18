Igoche Mark promises to invest more in Basketball, hails Celtics coach despite NBA finals loss 

Despite the huge success and frenzy that have already greeted the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Championship, the initiator of the tournament and President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Mr.Igoche Mark, has said there is still more to be done in order to raise the standard of elite and grassroots basketball in Nigeria.

Mark, who is ever present at matches, since the championship started, however, commented the skills, talents of players and coaches, as well as the competitiveness the participating teams have displayed despite the inactivity that enveloped the fortunes of the game, since 2017.

Speaking to sports journalists, on Day three of the Elite 8 on Friday at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Mark reaffirmed his commitment to invest more time and resources in developing all aspect of the game.

“I am quite happy with all I have seen, but I’m not satisfied with the level of our basketball at this time, and this is a reminder to me and all genuine stakeholders of the game that we have to more to do in order to bring all aspects of the game, to an appreciable standard.

Mark paid tribute to Coach Ime Udoka for leading Boston Celtics to NBA Finals despite losing to Golden State Warriors 103-90.

In his words, “I won’t need rocket science to know that your hardwork, dedication, tenacity and zest brought you this far.

“In January, the Celtics were 18-21, in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but you led them to the NBA Finals. You are my MVP!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

